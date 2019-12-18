Selena Gomez is celebrating new music, but also making new memories. The 27-year-old took to her social media to reveal that she recently partnered with the We Movement organization for a special trip. “I will share so many of these stories and voices. Voices that need to be heard. We are working on something so special that will hopefully change so many lives. This is all I can post for now. @wemovement you do INCREDIBLE things and I’m honored to be a part of the family! Just the beginning…my heart will be dedicated to people and serving.”

Alongside the message was a series of photos from the Lose You to Love Me singer’s trip to Kenya. Selena posed with students, spent time with an elephant and met people from the country. The reason for the trip has been kept secret for the moment, but she promises to share more details soon.

“I haven’t been posting pictures because I had a really beautiful time in Kenya and my focus was there. I’ve been a bit busy since I’ve been back,” the Look at Her Now singer said via her stories. “I wanted to let you know that I’ll share some of the amazing stories about my experience because it was amazing for me. I’ll post a few pictures and then we will go back to the regularly scheduled program.”