Hollywood gained a new muscle head this week. Kumail Nanjiani basically broke the Internet when posted two shirtless photos of himself, showing off his incredible transformation for his upcoming superhero flick Eternals. Along with the fans, many A-listers commented on the actor’s new buff look, including his Eternals co-star Salma Hayek.

©@salmahayek Salma Hayek reacted to her co-star Kumail Nanjiani’s new muscles

The Mexican actress took a second to share her own appreciation post for Kumail’s new muscles. "I was like: “Are these for real?!!” Yes they are!,” she wrote along with a picture of her looking shocked at Kumail’s biceps. Other stars also praised the actor’s hard work. Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland joked about getting the same nutritionist. “How can I get marvel to pay for said nutritionist without actually being in any marvel film?” Meanwhile, fellow muscle man Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson applauded Kumail. “Extremely hard work. Dense muscle is hard to achieve. Looking great my brother!!”

In Kumail’s viral post, the comedian shared he wouldn’t have been able to achieve these results without Hollywood resources. “I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked,” he wrote. “I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.” Kumail, who is starring in the highly-anticipated Marvel movie with Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, also thanked his trainers as well as his wife (and writing partner) Emily V. Gordon.