Star Wars fans went into a frenzy after discovering Latinx star Lin-Manuel Miranda is involved in the latest installment of the franchise. This week, the 39-year-old actor took to his social media to share picture of himself with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J Abrams and announcing he wrote some music for the movie.

©@Lin_Manuel Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals he wrote music for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalkern

“NOW IT CAN BE TOLD??,” Lin-Manuel wrote alongside the photo of the two stars. @jjabrams & I wrote a lil music for a planet in #TheRiseOfSkywalker.” He also teased what kind of song fans can expect when watching the flick this weekend. “It’s got a nice beat & you can dance to it. Can’t wait to see it this weekend!” The Hamilton creator shared the news after a fan spotted Lin-Manuel’s name in the end credits of the film and tweeting at him, “@Lin_Manuel Nice credit there at the end of #TheRiseOfSkywalker,” to which Lin-Manuel responded with the side eyes emoji.

This isn’t the first time the star is involved in a Star Wars flick. He wrote two songs for The Force Awakens after he approached J.J. Abrams and telling him, “If you need music for the cantina, I'll write it.” His two tracks—Dobra Doompa and the theme music for May Canata’s cantina scene—are include vocals by him and the director as well as lyrics in a made up language. “It's me and JJ on vocals, yes,” he wrote in 2015 after the film’s release. “And the lyrics I wrote are in Huttese. Which is fun to write.”