It´s been a busy few months for Julio Iglesias´ beautiful twin daughters Cristina and Victoria. The 18-year-old sisters recently attended the prestigious debutante event Le Bal in Paris with the young international jet-set crowd and made a fashion statement with their incredible gowns designed by Elie Saab. After that, they both attended their brother Enrique´s show in Madrid, Spain, where they also found the time to go shopping in one of the most exclusive areas of the Spanish capital.

But after such a special time in Europe, the photogenic sisters are now back in the U.S., where a new chapter in their lives awaits. As ¡HOLA! Spain reports, the twins are getting stuck into new exciting projects in the Big Apple.

©victoriaiglesias Julio Iglesias’ daughters chose spectacular gowns designed by Oscar de la Renta for the 2019 MET Gala

During their attendance at Le Bal, Victoria and Cristina Iglesias shared their exciting plans with the Spanish magazine. Cristina, who dreamt of stuyding Psicology and Criminology, and becoming an FBI agent as a child, is keen now to work in business, interior design or the fashion industry, whereas Victoria is clear she wants to further her career in fashion.

The stunning girls have demonstrated their style credentials on many occasions, posting beautiful pictures on social media and dazzling in red-carpet events such as the MET Gala back in May, where they chose incredible feathered designs in pink and blue shades by Oscar de la Renta.