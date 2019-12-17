2019 was a groundbreaking year in the world of entertainment — even for the youngsters. Don’t believe us? According to Google’s yearly search round ups, five famous babies reigned on top. From small royals to intergalactic beings, these are the most searched babies of 2019.

1. Baby Yoda

In November, Disney + premiered the Star Wars: The Mandalorian series and one character that stole our hearts was The Chlid, better known among its millions of fans as Baby Yoda. Since the launch of the series, the Internet has been flooded with memes, drawings and even theories about the origin of this peculiar character.

©@themandalorian Baby Yoda was the most searched up baby on Google in 2019

2. Baby Shark

Let’s face it: Who hasn’t heard of the catching single Baby Shark? While the song has several versions, the most famous is the one created by Pinkfong, an education brand from the South Korean media company, Smart Study. The success of the contagious theme inspired Nickelodeon to work with Smart Study to launch a children's series based on a family of sharks.

3. Royal baby

On May 6, 2019, Archie Harrison, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, was born. The Sussexes received their baby boy at Portland Hospital in London and made the news known through their official social media profile. The announcement got almost 3 million likes.

©@SussexRoyal Archie Harrison, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

4. Kim Kardashian & Kanye West baby

In May 2019, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child through surrogacy. The couple named their baby Psalm and introduced him for the first time on social media in June. The baby's photo swept the Internet, receiving almost six million likes! "My little man is the sweetest ever,” the proud mom said, alongside of photo of herself with her bundle of joy.