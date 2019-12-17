Beauty queen Alicia Machado has very good friends in the entertainment industry. In fact some of them are so close, they’ve been her biggest supporters not only during the good times, but the difficult moments of her life too. Alicia - who according to Univision is starting treatment again this month after fighting breast cancer in 2013 - is surrounded by her loved ones as she faces life’s challenges. Among her inner circle is Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Ojani Noa. The former Miss Universe and the Cuban actor have been through thick and thin and have a close friendship and strong bond.

©@machadooficial Alicia Machado, one of the most controversial winners of the Miss Universe tittle is working on a documentary about her life and her experience in the competition

Alicia and Ojani talked about their special bond during an interview in Telemundo’s Suelta la Sopa. “We have been very good friends for a long time,”said Alicia, who won the Miss Universe crown back in 1996. JLo’s ex also talked about his dear friend. “I’ve known her for 17 years now, she is an incredible and strong person. She has gone through a lot, sentimentally speaking, and we have been there, we’ve chatted for hours!”

©@ojaninoa1 Actor, model, producer and personal trainer, Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband is a man of many talents

The adoration they feel for each other is such, that when Alicia was asked by one of the TV program’s journalists how she would feel about having a husband like Ojani, she replied with no hesitation: “Happy, delighted.”

Neither offered exact details of how they met 17 years ago, but back then, Alicia was starring in the telenovela Mambo y Canela in Venezuela, and Ojani had been divorced from the Bronx Diva for four years by that time, and was focused on making it in the entertainment business.