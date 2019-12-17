Demi Lovato tattoos

Demi Lovato got another symbolic tattoo. The Tell Me You Love Me songstress’ latest ink was revealed by famed artist Dr. Woo at the LA-based studio Hideaway at Suite. “On a real one [flex emoji, praying hands emoji] @ddlovato #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle,” the caption next to the photograph read. Inked is the word “Survivor” written in script on the 27-year-old singer’s neck. Demi’s skin art is the latest in her long list of inspiring designs.

Although the singer hasn’t shared the inspiration for the ink, it could be a reminder of how far she has come to overcome since her addiction and surviving her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

The singer has numerous tattoos, including a lion, a rose a set of birds and a portrait of her grandmother. In October, the Sober singer got a tattoo in honor of her friend who passed away. “A T for Tommy. RIP you special angel. “Love you forever @sirtruss thank you for the ink @rafael_valdez…it’s beautiful and I’m so grateful for this.” The script letter T sits on Demi’s forearm. In June, the Confident singer took to her social media to show off the word “me” written on her finger. “Me first [black heart emoji] thank you @winteerstone for my new forever reminder..#iheartme.”

In her stories, the singer reveled the deeper meaning. “You can’t love unless you love yourself first,” she wrote. Demi is currently taking a break from social media aside from appearing on her boyfriend Austin Wilson’s profile. On December 3, the Sorry Not Sorry singer posted an all black photo, next to a caption that read: “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing....” We will patiently wait for her return to music and social media.

