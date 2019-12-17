Kim Kardashian may have kept this year’s Christmas card within her family, but that doesn’t mean the shoot was without drama. “It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in one room,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told Ellen DeGeneres about the shoot. “North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She was just crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever.”

©@kimkardashian Kim Kardashian revealed that North West was photoshopped into the Christmas card

She continued: “I said, ‘Fine you’re not gonna be in the card. That’s the decision, you’re not gonna be in the card. I’m just going to take the family card without you.’ And she was fine with that. The next day she woke up and was like ‘Mommy, I really want to do the card.’”

The photo features Kim’s husband Kanye West, with their 2-year-old daughter Chicago on his lap and Kim holds on to their seven-month-old son Psalm, while their four-year-old son Saint and North, six, sit beside them all smiles. The Kardashian-West clan all match in athletic attire.

Although everyone in the family look happy to be there for the occasion, the KKW Beauty founder revealed how she successfully got her oldest to cooperate, with the magic of photoshop.

“Thank god the photographer was still in town,” the social media maven said. “She said, ‘I just want a photoshoot with just you.’ So I said ‘Perfect.’ I called the photographer, had her come over. I said, ‘I have no makeup on now, I look totally different. Let’s just pretend — shoot us, but cut me out and you’ll photoshop her in.’ And it looks like a beautiful card.”