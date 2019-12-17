Selena Gomez is opening up about what she is looking for when it comes to a date. During a recent session on Capital FM the 27-year-old was asked by pop star and eligible bachelor Jason Derulo what she looks for when it comes to finding the perfect date. “I like group situations. So, I find that that’s what makes me comfortable, if they’re someone maybe I know of someone I know,” the Lose You to Love Me singer revealed. “I tend to like to be approached in a natural, organic way. And I hope that whoever is doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name. So, it's pretty hard, but that's usually the best way.”

Selena Gomez reveals what she looks for in a date and how she likes to be approached

Selena has a particular type when it comes to who she is looking for. “I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I’m meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it’s a good group of guys and they’re cool,” she said. “I love funny.”

She continued: “I don’t like arrogant. I don’t like, um, show off-y. I love playful and adventurous but down to earth and cool.” Selena has been single since ending her relationship with Justin Bieber in 2018. The Look at her Now singer also briefly dated the Weekend the same year.