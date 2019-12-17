Gisele Bündchen still has it! The former supermodel took to her social media to share a picture featuring her bikini body. In the casual mirror selfie, the 39-year-old holds her phone up so she can put the fatigue green two piece on display. Not only did she use the moment to show off her toned tummy, she gave a special shout out to her pal and the creator of the swimwear, Candice Swanepoel. “Thank you @angelcandices for the beautiful @tropicofc bikini. I loved it!”

©@gisele Gisele showed off her bikini body in a two-piece swimsuit

It’s no surprise that the mother-of-two would champion the swimwear line. Tropic of C is all things Gisele approves of. The brand is eco-friendly and “inspired by the female form.” The photo came while the supermodel enjoyed a serene getaway in the sun. In addition to the bikini pics, Tom Brady’s leading lady shared a few images of her view of the skyline.

Loading the player...

Gisele gave her over 15 million followers another look at her bikini body. “Nada melhor do que sentir a energia do sol. #GoldenHour Nothing better than feeling the sun’s energy. #tbt.” In the photo, the model rises out of the water – in front of a stunning sunset – and puts another barely there two-piece on display.

©@gisele The 39-year-old supermodel is all about health and fitness

Hard work, healthy eating and a lot of fitness is what keeps the model in shape. When it comes to working out, the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author goes hard, according to her football player husband. “She’s an incredibly hard worker in the gym,” The New England Patriots quarterback told People. “She’s got so much energy.” He continued: “She needs to work out, because she wouldn’t be able to sit still. She trains hard, and when we’re in there together sometimes she goes harder than me.”