“Stella Del Carmen Banderas Griffith. You are the most beautiful young woman inside and out. I love you with all of my heart and soul!! Please don’t ask me to take this photo down!” These are the sweet words used by Melanie Griffith, the proud mom of Stella —who is also Antonio Banderas’ daughter— while sharing a stunning new photo of the 23-year-old beauty.

In the image, Stella looks up from her chair, her skin glowing and her dark brown locks falling over her back, in what appears to be a gala dinner event. Antonio Banderas’ daughter looks absolutely gorgeous with a pair of delicate teardrop earrings that she wore last month in a visit to Spain where she handed her dad the Vanity Fair’s Personality of the Year Award.

©@melaniegriffith Antonio Banderas daughter looks stunning in the new photo shared by mom Melanie

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ daughter has managed to keep a low profile over the years, something not easy when your family is Hollywood royalty. Though she’s recently started attending red carpet events. This year, Stella was at the Hollywood Film Award with boyfriend Elie Meyer to support her dad Antonio and, months later, she was in Madrid at the Vanity Fair event. According to the magazine, Stella started studying Literature and Arts at New York University and to her parents’ surprise, last year she decided to spend the summer at Stella Adler’s acting school.

“When she came back, she said, ‘I don’t know,’” Antonio told Vanity Fair, “’I am not sure I want to be in front of the camera so much’, and I said ‘You can do whatever you want to do. If you want to act, we are here for you, if you don’t want to act, we are here for you too.’ I think for now, she prefers writing.” We’ll have to wait and see what Stella decides. Whether it’s in front of or behind the camera, it doesn’t really matter, she is a beauty.