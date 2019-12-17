Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Paloma reveals her hidden talent

Could Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Paloma have a future in photography? Judging by the new photo shared by the Like a Boss actress, it certainly seems so. The Mexican beauty can be seen staring out of the window into a rainy cityscape as she refuels with a cup of coffee in an artsy snap that was a big hit with her fans. It racked up over 116k likes in less than a day and drew admiring comments from the followers around the globe. The caption of the atmospheric shot was minimal, letting the photo speak for itself, tagged only with the hashtags #mondaymorningmood #coffee #cafe and a credit for the photographer – Salma’s 12-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her Billionaire businessman husband Francois Henri Pinault.

©@SalmaHayek Fans were inmpressed with this artsy photograph - which was taken by Salma’s daughter Valentina

At such a tender age, Valentina has revealed herself to be a multi-talented and resourceful young lady who will no doubt make a success of whatever career she decides to turn her hand to. If not photography she could perhaps be a beauty stylist – since mom Salma has revealed her daughter enjoys cutting hair! On her September 21 11th birthday, Valentina’s mom shared a video of her daughter getting to work with the scissors, captioning it with: “Happy birthday Valentina. You are so awesome and handy too! Thank you for cutting my hair! I love you more than love itself.”

©GrosbyGroup Salma’s 12-year-old daughter is a lady of many talents and has a passion for fashion

A career in fashion could also be on the cards, given her father’s connections – he’s chairman and CEO of international luxury group Kering – which owns brands including Yves Saint Laurant, Balenciaga and Gucci as well as President of Groupe Artémis. The tween certainly seemed to be enjoying herself at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year, when she made her celebrity red carpet debut at the Gucci catwalk presentation with mom and dad. Valentina Paloma certainly has plenty of options. What road will she choose? We’ll just have to wait and see.