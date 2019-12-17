Marc Anthony is definitely ending 2019 on a high note. On Sunday Deceber 15, the singer had a date with his Puerto Rican fans at the Coliseo, in San Juan, where he was hosting his last concert of the decade, and it was certainly a night to remember. Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband gave all he had on stage and performed hit after hit during a magical hour-and-a-half in the sold-out venue. The love between Marc and his fans was palpable and filled the air of the Coliseo, but out of the people gathered to see their idol, there was someone who stood out from all the rest.

Marc Anthony’s girlfriend, 28-year-old model Jessica Lynne Harris was in the front row dancing, clapping and cheering her boyfriend with marked enthusiasm. With her hair loose, loop earrings and a simple black spaghetti-strapped top, she looked absolutely stunning - and she could hardly take her eyes of her boyfriend as she sang along to his hits.

Marc and Jessica were first spotted together back in September, when she attended a sports event where Emme - Marc and Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter - was competing. The Valió la Pena singer was married to the Bronx diva for seven years and even though they divorced and have new partners, they still have an excellent relationship and it’s not strange to see them together supporting their children Max and Emme at school events.