“Ready?, ready to sing with your auntie?, asks Cardi B’s younger sister Hennessy Carolina while clapping her hands and launching into childhood classic, Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes. In a very Christmassy scene, surrounded by fairy lights and poinsettia plants, Hennessy and Cardi B’s adorable daughter Kulture put on a show for the camera as they sit atop a white and silver ottoman - and it’s adorable!

In the clip, the 23-year-old influencer and fashion designer showcases her style in an all- black ensemble, minimally accessorized with big hoop earrings and killer heeled boots with gold embellishments around the ankle. Meanwhile her one-year-old niece steals hearts with a trendy glittery gold hair scarf and the sweetest Mickey Mouse slippers. Both Hennessy and Kulture sing the lyrics in perfect harmony in what could arguable be one of the cutest celebrity kids videos we’ve seen all year. Cardi’s fans have not only commented how sweet the video is, they’ve also pointed out how clever little Kulture is and how she’s inherited Cardi’s talent for singing: “Your child has you vocal pitch, I can hear it smart lil munchkin,” said one of her fans. If you want to check it out yourself, you just have to press play!