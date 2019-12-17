Are actress Jodie Tuner-Smith and actor Joshua Jackson enjoying some wedded bliss? While on a trip in Berlin, Germany, the pair was seen out and about sporting wedding bands on a very key finger.
The two have been ‘unofficially’ dating since October 2018, when they were seem sharing some serious chemistry at the 40th birthday bash of R&B singer Usher Raymond.
Although neither has openly stated that they are an ‘item,’ the two have been seen out frequently — one outing with Joshua’s mom, too!
Recently, the pair took to the red carpet for Jodie’s on-screen debut in Melina Matsoukas’ film Queen & Slim, making their relationship ‘red carpet official.’
Jodie, notably, wearing a stunning diamond ring on her left ring finger. Joshua was also seen wearing some new jewelry — a three-band gold ring — on his left ring finger as well.
The two have been very hush-hush about their relationship over the past year, sans a few breadcrumbs dropped along the way.
For New Year’s 2019, Joshua took a trip down to Nicaragua and shared a scenic picture of the coastline from the location he was staying in; Jodie also shared a photo of the same coastline around the same time that the Dawson’s Creek actor was there.
Prior to dating Jodie, Joshua was with actress Diane Kruger for ten years, and fellow Dawson’s Creek alum, Katie Holmes, sometime prior to dating Diane.