Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

Wedded Bliss

Are ‘Queen & Slim’ star Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson married?

The two actors were spotted with rings while in Germany!

BY

Are actress Jodie Tuner-Smith and actor Joshua Jackson enjoying some wedded bliss? While on a trip in Berlin, Germany, the pair was seen out and about sporting wedding bands on a very key finger.

The two have been ‘unofficially’ dating since October 2018, when they were seem sharing some serious chemistry at the 40th birthday bash of R&B singer Usher Raymond.

Although neither has openly stated that they are an ‘item,’ the two have been seen out frequently — one outing with Joshua’s mom, too!

Joshua Jackson, his mother, Fiona Jackson and his girlfriend, Jodie Turner-Smith©GettyImages
The two were said to have meet at Usher’s birthday bash in Los Angeles
MORE:

Jennifer Lopez shows off her 'fly girl' moves on date night with A-Rod

Recently, the pair took to the red carpet for Jodie’s on-screen debut in Melina Matsoukas’ film Queen & Slim, making their relationship ‘red carpet official.’

Jodie, notably, wearing a stunning diamond ring on her left ring finger. Joshua was also seen wearing some new jewelry — a three-band gold ring — on his left ring finger as well.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson©@jodiesmith
An insider told US Weekly that they were “super smitten” upon meeting one another
MORE:

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves suit up while in London

The two have been very hush-hush about their relationship over the past year, sans a few breadcrumbs dropped along the way.

For New Year’s 2019, Joshua took a trip down to Nicaragua and shared a scenic picture of the coastline from the location he was staying in; Jodie also shared a photo of the same coastline around the same time that the Dawson’s Creek actor was there.

Prior to dating Jodie, Joshua was with actress Diane Kruger for ten years, and fellow Dawson’s Creek alum, Katie Holmes, sometime prior to dating Diane.

More about
Read More
back to

CELEBRITIES