Are actress Jodie Tuner-Smith and actor Joshua Jackson enjoying some wedded bliss? While on a trip in Berlin, Germany, the pair was seen out and about sporting wedding bands on a very key finger.

The two have been ‘unofficially’ dating since October 2018, when they were seem sharing some serious chemistry at the 40th birthday bash of R&B singer Usher Raymond.

Although neither has openly stated that they are an ‘item,’ the two have been seen out frequently — one outing with Joshua’s mom, too!

©GettyImages The two were said to have meet at Usher’s birthday bash in Los Angeles

Recently, the pair took to the red carpet for Jodie’s on-screen debut in Melina Matsoukas’ film Queen & Slim, making their relationship ‘red carpet official.’

Jodie, notably, wearing a stunning diamond ring on her left ring finger. Joshua was also seen wearing some new jewelry — a three-band gold ring — on his left ring finger as well.

©@jodiesmith An insider told US Weekly that they were “super smitten” upon meeting one another

The two have been very hush-hush about their relationship over the past year, sans a few breadcrumbs dropped along the way.