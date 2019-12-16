Mindy Kaling’s baby daughter Katherine has the ultimate manny! While promoting Target’s New York City Wonderland pop-up, the 40-year-old actress revealed her former The Office co-star B.J. Novak has a special bond with her 23-month-old and often baby sits her. “He comes over at least once or twice a week to just hang out with my daughter,” she told Us Weekly. “When he does that, I can go take a shower or go work out… He’s great,” she added.

©@mindykaling Mindy and B.J. have remained close friends

The Why Not Me author also shared he will be present at her baby girl’s second birthday party, where she’ll be surprising her daughter by having Elmo crash the party. “I’m going to leave and say I have to go to work and then B.J.’s going to say, ‘And now special friend Elmo is going to arrive,’” she explained to the publication. “I’m going to dress up as Elmo. I have a costume that I ordered from China. I’m going to come in and dance to a couple of songs with her.”

The Mindy Project star welcomed her daughter in December 2017 but has made it a point to keep her out of the spotlight. "I’m on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day’s going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships," she told Glamour in June.

©@mindykaling Mindy likes to keep her daughter Katherine out of the spotlight

"It’s really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That’s a boundary, but it’s a very small boundary. Everything else I really don’t have any issue sharing,” she added.