Mindy Kaling

Play date!

Mindy Kaling’s baby daughter has a very special manny

Mindy revealed her daughter Katherine is often watched by one of her close friends

BY

Mindy Kaling’s baby daughter Katherine has the ultimate manny! While promoting Target’s New York City Wonderland pop-up, the 40-year-old actress revealed her former The Office co-star B.J. Novak has a special bond with her 23-month-old and often baby sits her. “He comes over at least once or twice a week to just hang out with my daughter,” she told Us Weekly. “When he does that, I can go take a shower or go work out… He’s great,” she added.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak©@mindykaling
Mindy and B.J. have remained close friends

The Why Not Me author also shared he will be present at her baby girl’s second birthday party, where she’ll be surprising her daughter by having Elmo crash the party. “I’m going to leave and say I have to go to work and then B.J.’s going to say, ‘And now special friend Elmo is going to arrive,’” she explained to the publication. “I’m going to dress up as Elmo. I have a costume that I ordered from China. I’m going to come in and dance to a couple of songs with her.”

MORE:

Mindy Kaling radiates body confidence in sexy mirror selfie

The Mindy Project star welcomed her daughter in December 2017 but has made it a point to keep her out of the spotlight. "I’m on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day’s going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships," she told Glamour in June.

Mindy Kaling baby daughter Katherine©@mindykaling
Mindy likes to keep her daughter Katherine out of the spotlight

"It’s really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That’s a boundary, but it’s a very small boundary. Everything else I really don’t have any issue sharing,” she added.

MORE:

Mindy Kaling and daughter Katherine have stylish twinning moment in rare new pic

Mindy has also yet to reveal Katherine’s paternity. In June the Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me author told the New York Times, “My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it.”

More about
back to

CELEBRITIES