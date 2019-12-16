The Associated Press rounded up the Top 25 Songs of the Decade and honestly, we are not surprised that this track made the cut. The Te Bote Remix, the infectious hit by Nio García, Darell and Casper Mágico featuring Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam and Ozuna is the only Latin music song to make the list at the number 15 slot.
The single, which is almost seven minutes long, has won a series of awards and accolades since its release in 2018. The single took home five awards at both the Latin American Billboard Awards and Billboard Music Awards.
Te Bote was not only one of the most successful breakup songs to date, it set the tone for Latin music’s successful year to follow. The single was heard around the world and reached the top of the Latin Music charts. Fans really couldn’t get enough of the steamy video – which racked in over 440 million views.
As if the original remix wasn’t enough, the song – which was written and produced during hurricane Maria – got an additional spin with Anuel AA and Jennifer Lopez.
Te Bote was in good company as it was joined by a few additional hits from the decade. Rounding out the top 10 on AP’s countdown was Robyn, Dancing on My Own, Kelly Rowland and Lil Wayne’s Motivation, Alabama Shakes, Gimmie All Your Love, Drake, Passionfruit, Disclosure and Sam Smith, Latch, Jay-Z and Kanye West, In Paris, Adele, Someone Like You, CeeLo Green, F—k You, Gotye ft. Kimbra, Somebody that I Used to Know, and Beyonce, Run the World (Girls).