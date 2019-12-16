The Associated Press rounded up the Top 25 Songs of the Decade and honestly, we are not surprised that this track made the cut. The Te Bote Remix, the infectious hit by Nio García, Darell and Casper Mágico featuring Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam and Ozuna is the only Latin music song to make the list at the number 15 slot.

The single, which is almost seven minutes long, has won a series of awards and accolades since its release in 2018. The single took home five awards at both the Latin American Billboard Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

©GettyImages nTe Bote is the only Latin song to make AP’s Top Songs of the Decade list

Te Bote was not only one of the most successful breakup songs to date, it set the tone for Latin music’s successful year to follow. The single was heard around the world and reached the top of the Latin Music charts. Fans really couldn’t get enough of the steamy video – which racked in over 440 million views.

©Youtube nTe Bote is one of the biggest Latin music songs of 2018