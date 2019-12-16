It’s that time of year where everyone is filled with holiday cheer — and Eva Longoria and her son Baby Santi know it!

On Friday, December 13, the Desperate Housewives alum shared an adorable video of her and her baby boy dancing in front an elaborately decorated Christmas area (tree included) with their very own Santa sitting in a big red chair.

You can tell that the proud mamá and Devious Maids executive producer was feeling all the excitement that her 18-month-old son was feeling as they busted out some killer dance moves in front of Ol’ Saint Nick.

Not only is Santi really feeling the holiday spirit, but he’s also dressed up for the occasion, as the mother-son duo were posing for Christmas pictures with friends and family (and Santa!).

The All-Star Weekend actress captioned the fun video (which she shared with her 7.4 million followers), “Yay it’s Friday, let’s dance!!! #XmasTime [Christmas tree emoji].”