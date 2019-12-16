Miss World has a lot to celebrate – and had the perfect set of cheerleaders. Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh was crowned Miss World on December 14, and she had the support of one of her biggest fans, her mom. After Toni-Ann’s name was announced, her mother quickly ran to the stage and embraced her with a long hug. During the sweet moment, the newly crowded Miss World couldn’t contain her emotions as she welcomed her with a kiss.

Toni-Ann also had another big supporter as fellow contestant Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas celebrated her big win. Nyekachi went viral and set the bar for celebrations after she excitedly jumped screamed and wrapped her arms against the new winner.

After the momentous occasion Miss World took to her social media to celebrate. “To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world – please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE.”