Jennifer Lopez will forever be a dancer at heart. From her early days on the comedic variety show In Living Color to her current superstar status now, she has always kept her dancer’s heart alive.

No one knows this better than JLo’s fiancé and former Major League Baseball player, Alex Rodriguez.

While on a date night in Miami, FL, catching the Miami Heat versus Los Angeles Lakers game, the Hustlers actress showed off her ‘fly girl’ dance moves of old and busted it out as a proud A-Rod filmed on.

Loading the player...

In the video that the Shark Tank investor shared with his 3.3 million social media followers, you can see the Waiting For Tonight singer mid-dance in a conversation with a friend when she notices that her boo is filming.

She then quickly switches over her attention to the camera and continues to dance, as Alex smiles on. Clearly, once Jenny from the Block catches a beat, there is no stopping her.