Like the doting mom she is, Salma Hayek is always willing to go the extra mile to make daughter Valentina Paloma happy, something the Mexican actress has demonstrated time and time again on social media. We've seen Salma do everything from enlist her daughter to become her personal stylist to embark on diving lessons together – and on Thursday the star showed her latest sweet gesture, posting a sweet video from Riverdale star Cole Sprouse dedicated to the 11-year-old.

©GrosbyGroup Salma Hayek shared a special video message Riverdale star Cole Sprouse recorded just for daughter Valentina (pictured)

In the video, recorded at San Diego Comic-Con, the ex-Disney star urges Salma Hayek's daughter to say hello if they ever meet in person. "I was told you were going to be here, but you are not, so I had to send a video to you instead," said Cole. The actor plays Jughead Jones, one of the main characters in the series, and with his performance, he has stolen the hearts of teenagers and tweens all over the world, Valentina included!

©GettyImages Cole and his twin brother Dylan reached fame with Disney Channel show The Suite Life of Zack & Codyn

WATCH COLE'S SWEET VIDEO MESSAGE: