Eva Longoria’s son Santiago Enrique is quite the traveler. The adorable one-year-old is currently on his third trip to Dubai, and that’s more than some of us will ever do in a lifetime. The mom-of-one has been sharing her amazing time in the United Arab Emirates on her social media for her fans to follow along, and thus far we’ve seen chill-looking camels, a trouble-making falcon named Hosha and their bedouin experience where little Santi is dancing along to the live music.

©@evalongoria Santi is all smiles during their bedouin experience

The 44-year-old posted a photo of her little man in the middle of the desert wearing a big smile and cute overalls. “Santi in Dubai desert... #HisThirdTimeinDubai! She wrote next to the sweet snap. On her stories, the actress-producer shared they travel to Dubai every December because “it’s amazing weather.”

But their annual trip to the Arabian desert is much more than a climate-induced vacay. The Grand Hotel producer explained the true reason for coming back every year. “You all know Dubai has a special place in my heart because this is where Pepe proposed,” she said. “And not only did he propose here in Dubai, he proposed here in the desert. And so it’s always so nice to be back here in the desert,” she added.

©@evalongoria Eva and her son are inseparable

Eva and her husband, José Bastón, tied the knot in a lavish wedding held in Mexico. The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary back in May 2019 during the Cannes Film Festival in France. At the time, Santi was ten months old, and he got to live his first of many red carpet experiences we hope!