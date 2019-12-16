Family affair! Jessica Alba had her squad by her side for some holiday fun. The Honest Beauty founder stepped out for the Baby2Baby holiday party on Sunday, December 15, with the loves of her life. The 38-year-old posed on the carpet with her husband Cash Warren and their three children, Honor, 11, Haven, eight, and one-year-old Hayes. For the occasion, the family-of-five put on their holiday best.

Jessica and her baby girl Haven had a twinning moment. The mother-daughter duo each rocked black overalls with white blouses. Jessica and Haven both wore their long tresses down past their shoulders. Cash, Honor and baby Hayes each paired their festive sweaters with jeans.

©GettyImages Jessica Alba was joined by her family for the Baby2Baby holiday party

The event is a favorite for the family, who attend each year. Jessica, who is on the board of directors, was joined by a host of other celebrity mamas including, Kelly Rowland, Busy Phillips, Taylor Hill, and Kelly Sawyer.

Jessica gets into the holiday spirit each year with the event that gives back to children from ages 0-12 who come from underserved communities. The Alba-Warren household have been getting into the holiday spirit for weeks.

Jessica, Cash and their family attended the Lift holiday party. For the occasion the family-of-five got festive with their attire. This time, the LA’s Finest actress and her oldest daughter Honor matched in blue velvet dresses.