Casper Smart AKA the backup dancer Jennifer Lopez dated circa 2011-2012, just released a dance video on his social media with a—wait for it—JLo lookalike. The dancer, who also serves as a judge on celebrity dance show Mira Quién Baila All Stars, showed his moves along with dancer Jamie Hauptmann who is the spitting image of the Hustlers actress.

©@jamiehauptmann Casper Smart featured dancer (and JLo lookalike) Jamie Hauptmann in his latest dance video

In the minute and a half clip, the two take part in a Hip-Hop style choreographed dance together. “A little 1, 2 shimmy shake in the backyard,” Casper wrote alongside the video that featured them dancing by a pool. Casper is wearing a simple black tee paired with a white cap. Meanwhile, Jamie is dressed in a similar style to Casper’s ex-girlfriend. She’s wearing a navy bandana top with low-waisted jeans. She also wore her honey-colored hair down and accessorized with JLo’s go-to oversized hoop earrings. For a full look at her, watch the video below:

Many fans took to the comments section to praise the video, including Marc Anthony’s ex-wife Dayanara Torres. The former Miss Universe wrote, “Love the end!!!,” along with three crying laughing emojis. This video comes after Casper opened up about his relationship with the superstar. “I was very young and selfish. I thought I was ready for a relationship with a woman with kids and everything,” he previously said. During the interview with Univision, he also opened up about how their relationship began.