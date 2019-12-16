It’s fair to say Marc Anthony’s trip to his homeland of Puerto Rico has been an emotional one. The singer, who said goodbye to the decade with a outstanding Opus Tour show in San Juan on Sunday 15, also found the time to give love back to the island the previous day, when he reopened a baseball pitch that was damaged by hurricanes along with player Javier Báez. But Marc was also joined by a very special guest. His girlfriend, 28-year-old Jessica Lynne Harris was there to support him - in a sign that their romance has seemingly moved up a gear.

©GrosbyGroup Jessica joined Marc in his visit to Puerto Rico

The weekend outing was the first chance for fans to see Marc and Jessica together since September, when they attended a private sports event organized by the school Marc’s daughter Emme attends. The 11-year-old - who Marc shares with Jennifer Lopez - competed in a race and both her parents were there to cheer her on. Marc and Jennifer - who was joined by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez - greeted each other affectionately, and there were images of Jessica talking to both of them together during the event.