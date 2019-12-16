It’s fair to say Marc Anthony’s trip to his homeland of Puerto Rico has been an emotional one. The singer, who said goodbye to the decade with a outstanding Opus Tour show in San Juan on Sunday 15, also found the time to give love back to the island the previous day, when he reopened a baseball pitch that was damaged by hurricanes along with player Javier Báez. But Marc was also joined by a very special guest. His girlfriend, 28-year-old Jessica Lynne Harris was there to support him - in a sign that their romance has seemingly moved up a gear.
The weekend outing was the first chance for fans to see Marc and Jessica together since September, when they attended a private sports event organized by the school Marc’s daughter Emme attends. The 11-year-old - who Marc shares with Jennifer Lopez - competed in a race and both her parents were there to cheer her on. Marc and Jennifer - who was joined by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez - greeted each other affectionately, and there were images of Jessica talking to both of them together during the event.
This time, it appears that the Valió la Pena singer and his beautiful girlfriend have decided to make their relationship a more official - being the first time they’ve attended a public event together. Marc, who contributes to the program Play Ball Again with his Foundation Maestro Cares, re-inaugurated a baseball pitch in Loiza, the first one out of 25 that the organisation aims to re-open. The singer, in a very happy mood, wore a white shirt and jeans combo with the same baseball cap bearing the logo of his foundation that Jessica wore.
The 28-year-old beauty also wore a black polo shirt with the same logo and a pair of slim-fitting jeans which showed off her incredible figure. ever the dutiful girlfriend, she was spotted snapping pictures of the event.