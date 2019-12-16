“Que Dios me los bendiga, muchas gracias, estoy por empezar. ¡Que viva la raza latina!,” says an emotional Marc Anthony seconds before going on stage for his final show of 2019. The singer shared several videos and images brimming with the joy and happiness that this visit to Puerto Rico brought him... and his fans. Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband was ecstatic to be closing the year - and the decade - with his OPUS tour show in his homeland, and of course the audience were thrilled to pieces and not afraid to show it.

©marcanthony “Nothing like Puerto Rico,” the singer wrote on social media

During the next hour-and-a-half, Marc sang some of his major hits while his fans danced the night away to his rhythm at the iconic Coliseo, the biggest roofed stadium on the island. “This is my last gig of the decade, and I am so happy to be here,” he told the crowd, “thank you so much for giving me this opportunity, this means so much to me, thanks for giving me the chance of being here.” And to show the love he feels for the beautiful Caribbean island, the Valió la Pena singer finished the stellar show draped in a Puerto Rican flag while performing the iconic Preciosa, by Rafael Hernández Marín, an eduring love song to the commonwealth. The singer was joined by 20,000-strong audience who sang and danced along with Marc, providing a memorable moments during what has surely been one of Marc’s most special gigs of the tour.