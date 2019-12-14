Money Heist fans, rejoice! Earlier this week, Netflix announced the the Spanish hit series, which also goes by the name La Casa De Papel, is set to return next year. The Netflix social media account announced the news by releasing an all new thrilling teaser for the fourth season showcasing the cast preparing for their next heist. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming season...

©Netflix Money Heist season 4 is premiering on April 3, 2020

Premiere Date

Season four of Money Heist is set to premiere on April 3, 2020. all episodes will be available for streaming that day. Before the announcement, fans believed the new season would drop in January after actor Rodrigo de La Serna hinted the new season would be arriving in January.

The Cast

According to the teaser trailer released by Netflix, the show’s main cast members will be returning to the Spanish crime series. Úrsula Corberó and Miguel Herrán are back as Tokyo and Rio. Other characters returning to the heist are Álvaro Morte as the Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Rodrigo De la Serna as Palermo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá and Luka Peros as Marsella.

©Netflix Netflix announced the news with a brand new teaser trailer

The Plot

Netflix has yet to reveal specific plot details. However, fans can expect season 4 to pick up after the jaw-dropping cliffhanger that saw Nairobi shot and the Professor thinking his girlfriend Lisbon was killed.

Stay tuned for more details!