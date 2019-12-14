CNCO’s year couldn’t get any bigger – but they’re ending in on a big note. Richard, Christopher, Erik, Joel and Zabdiel have spent 2109 celebrating the release of their EP, touring the globe, making boyband history with Pretty Much and hitting the stage for the first time at the MTV VMAs. Now, to round out the year, the group is gearing up for another first. Taking the stage for the Y100 Jingle Ball in Miami on December 22. “We have a really big surprise for everyone,” Erik told HOLA! USA about their performance. “It’s going to be fire.”

“We’re very excited just to be there,” added Richard. “It’s crazy for us to be participating in these kinds of events. We’ve accomplished so much in a short amount of time.”Ahead of their big debut, the Pegao singers spilled more about Latino representation at the concert series, the major collaborations, holiday plans and who has ended up on the naughty or nice list.

©@cncomusic CNCO will take the stage at Jingle Ball for the first time on December 22

HOLA!: Jingle Ball features a lot of talent, you guys are sharing the stage with Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Niall Horan, is there anyone you’re exited to see? Have you met any of the other performers before?

Group: “All of them!”

Richard: “We met Khalid at an award show. We attended the premiere of the Jonas Brothers documentary and we’ve seen Camila [Cabello] – we met her at an award show. This is the perfect time to connect with artist, be friends and see what kind of music would come from it?

Camila has headlined a couple of the shows, what is it like to bring that Latino representation to the event?

Erik: “Incredible! We’re excited to be representing for other Latinos.”

Congrats on the collaboration with Forever 21! It’s like Christmas came early for you guys. What was that moment like and what’s it like seeing fans rocking your clothes

Richard: “It feels crazy to be with this brand that we looked up to before. To grow up with that brand, and for them to reach out and for us to work together and have our own clothing line is super cool. Everything about it is special. We were watching the Billboard in Times Square and it felt crazy, you know we’re blessed for everything going on right now.”

What are some of your favorite pieces from the collection?

Richard: “I have a bomber jacket that I wear every day that hasn’t come out yet, but I wear it to tease the fans.”

Erik: “We’re the Santa Claus and we’re trying to give the gift.”