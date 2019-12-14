Why was ‘Queen & Slim’ snubbed by the Golden Globes?

Queen and Slim, written by Lena Waithe and directed by Melina Matsoukas, the visionary behind Beyoncè’s Formation video, received acclaim upon its release last month – and many in the industry expected it to be honored in the run-up to the Oscars, particularly with a nomination for the Golden Globes. But when noms were announced last week, the drama was nowhere to be seen. Why was Queen and Slim snubbed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association? Acclaimed filmmaker Melina has a theory.

“We held three screenings for the HFPA and almost no members attended,” the Afro Latina director told Variety. “For me, it’s reflective of their voting body. It’s not reflective of the society in which we live in or the industry as it stands today. They don’t value the stories that represent all of us, and those stories are so often disregarded and discredited, as are their filmmakers.”

©GettyImages Queen & Slim is Melina’s film debut and has garnered almost $30 million in North American sales

Queen and Slim follows the path of an innocent first date that leads to Queen (played by newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith) and Slim (played by Daniel Kaluuya) having to go on the run after killing a police officer in self-defense.

In November, Melina told HOLA! USA that she believes the poignant film can help usher in a new era of inclusivity that not only affects those in film, but those in all other sectors of life. Something that she feels her debut film, Queen & Slim, can help do.

“I feel like with film it's so powerful. I really believe in the power of cinema and using that as a weapon for social change. And that's what I feel like we've done with Queen & Slim,” shares the music video director.