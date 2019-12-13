Everyone is getting in the holiday spirit, including celebrities! A-listers have taken to their social media accounts to share glimpses of their Christmas decor ahead of the holidays, but no tree is as bright as Modern Family starSofia Vergara’s tree. The 47-year-old Colombian just shared photos of her gorgeous Christmas tree and she did not disappoint with the decor this year.

©@sofiavergara Sofia Vergara decked out her Christmas tree in gold decor

In the photo shared on her profile, Sofia shows off her cozy living room that features a tall tree in the corner. This year, the actress opted for a gold theme and included glittering baubles, gold-colored leaves and warm lighting. She topped it off with a bright star and a faux fur tree skirt. “Someone is trying to open my PanettoneIt,” she captioned the photo, which featured her adorable pet dog trying to break into the holiday snacks.

Sofia previously shared a photo of her family enjoying the decor when they celebrated Sofia’s pet dog’s birthday. The actress threw her Insta-famous dog Baguette Gonzalez a birthday party in the living room with a tables stacked with treats.