Brad Pitt is closing out his busy year with some quality family time. According to Us Weekly, the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood actor will celebrate the holidays with some of his and ex Angelina Jolie’s children. “Brad’s planning on having the younger kids on Christmas Eve,” a source told the news outlet about Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

©GettyImages The actor will reportedly celebrate the holidays with Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox

Per Us Weekly, it will be the first Christmas since Angelina and Brad’s divorce that a monitor won’t be present at the actor’s house. The Golden Globe nominee is “not expecting” 14-year-old daughter Zahara this year, even though she reportedly celebrated with her father in 2018. Meanwhile, Pax, 16, and 18-year-old Maddox, who has previously spoken out about his strained relationship with his famous father, won’t be present.

Another source told E! News that Brad, 55, will also see his kids for his birthday (December 18). The insider said, "He will see them for his birthday and for Christmas Eve. It's the same arrangement they have had recently. The kids will come over to Brad's house and spend the day with him. They have some traditions where they eat and exchange gifts. They play music and just hang out.”

©WireImage Brad shares Shiloh and his other children with ex Angelina Jolie

The source continued, “Brad always wants to make it special for them and loves to see the excitement in their eyes. He tries to get them thoughtful gifts and something for them to experience. The most important thing is just being together and being a family. He's excited to see them and have them be with him at home. That's really the only thing he wants."

Brad and Angelina split in 2016 after two years of marriage and finally reached a custody agreement last year. The dad of six recently opened up about his kids, admitting that fatherhood has made him more emotional. In a conversation for Interview magazine, he shared: “I hadn’t cried in, like, 20 years, and now I find myself, at this latter stage, much more moved—moved by my kids, moved by friends, moved by the news. Just moved.”