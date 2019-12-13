Okay, it’s one thing to crop your friends out of a picture, but when that friend is none other than Ryan Reynolds, people will react! The latest incident to involve face cropping is Camila Cabello’s selfie. The 22-year-old shared the photo on her social media where she appears perfectly cropped, meanwhile, only half of Ryan’s face is visible. Next to the image she wrote, “Nice to see you @vancityreynolds!!!” Fans of Camila immediately began commenting things like, “Queen of cropping out men,” and “U CROPPED HIM.”

©camilacabello Camila shared a selfie and cropped half of Ryan’s face

Although it’s unclear why she left half his face out of the picture, we know it’s all fun and games with these two. On Thursday, December 12, the Señorita singer and the Detective Pikachu actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they played a round of True Confessions with host Jimmy Fallon.

The way it works is each player writes down a few anecdotes or stories about their life, some true, some false. Then they have to read them aloud, and the other competitors have to determine whether their story is real or a lie.

Blake Lively’s husband went first by sharing the hilarious story about his mother accidentally washing her hands with a urinal cake while at a funeral in Vancouver, which turned out to be true by the way. Jimmy followed up with a false story stating there was a bronze statue of him at the bottom of the lake of Neil Young’s farm house.