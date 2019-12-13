Selena Gomez is ushering in her latest era with new music and a fresh look. The 27-year-old pop star revealed the emotional tracklist from her highly anticipated album Rare. In addition to her two previously released singles, Lose You to Love Me and Look at her Now, the album features 11 additional tracks that tell the story of her latest chapter.
The album leads with the track Rare, which happens to be the name of the album. In addition, there are songs entitled Dance Again, Ring, Vulnerable, People You Know and Let Me Get Me. Selena doesn’t do it all by herself, as she gets help from 6lack on Crowded Room and Kid Cudi on the final track of the album, A Sweeter Place.
On Thursday, December 12, the Disney album revealed the art and the project. “Can’t believe I’m revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10,” she wrote. “It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart [black heart emoji].”
In the video, Selena mixes parts of her music videos with behind the scenes footage of her in the studio with Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and Kid Cudi. Fans get a taste of the music as snippets of the songs play.
At the end, the cover art, which sees the songstress laying against a white background and wearing a shirt that reads “RARE.” The album reveal comes after the singer was spotted out in London rocking an edgier new haircut.
Selena once again switched up her hair, sporting chopped bangs and a longer layered look. Adding a pop of color, Selena’s tresses were ombre dark to light brown.
In October, the Hands to Myself singer got candid about the creative process and why now was the perfect time to release the music.
“It's been four years since I've been working on this album,” she told Ryan Seacrest. “It's actually perfect timing because I was going to release it two years ago and none of the words that I'm speaking would have existed.”