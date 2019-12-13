With one month to go till the new series of Mira Quien Baila kicks off, Casper Smart has been getting to know the new member of the judging panel, former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres. The pair are sure to have hit it off – in any case they’ll have plenty to talk about. Apart from their shared love of dancing and tandem careers as TV stars, the pair have one very obvious thing in common – they have both been in relationships with opposing halves of one of the world’s biggest former Latinx power couples, namely Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez.

©GettyImages Casper and Dayanara are soon to share the small screen as co-hosts on Mira Quien Bailan

The photogenic co-hosts popped up in a photo that Casper shared on his social media this week. He captioned the glam red carpet shot: “@dayanara & I practicing our selfies for @miraquienbaila season 8. My 3rd season as a judge let’s go!!” The pair’s catchup session took place at the Latin Grammy Awards last month. Fans are no doubt excited to see Casper and Dayanara interact on screen when Mira Quien Baila begins in January, and judging by their warm body language in the snap, they’re sure to have great on-screen chemistry.

©@Beaucaspersmart Casper got to know Dayanara’s ex Marc Anthony while he was dating JLo and they’re still on great terms

Dayanara was married to Marc from 2000 to 2004 and has two sons with him, 16-year-old Ryan and Cristian, 18. Meanwhile Casper started dating JLo in 2011 after they recorded the music video for Dance Again together but they split in 2016 with Casper later saying his attitude during their romance was mostly “ignorant and stupid” and that he was “very young and selfish.”

Casper got to know Dayanara and Jennifer’s ex, Marc Anthony, well during the time he was dating JLo, and the pair are still on great terms to this day. They’ve been spotted together have dinner on more than one occasion and Casper has been to see Marc in concert.