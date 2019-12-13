For Jennifer Lopez, family is first. And when it comes to showing how much her loved ones mean to her, she certainly doesn’t hold back - just ask her mom. The Bronx star celebrated her mother’s 74th birthday with a special - and very moving - surprise. Jennifer shared a video asking Doña Guadalupe Rodriguez to join her on stage and in the process she showed the world where she got her incredible dancing skills from.

“People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol...” Jennifer says in the beautiful message to her mama shared on social media, “well now you know... Guadalupe... my mommy... for as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in.” And indeed, JLo’s mom is a force of nature, as the video shows. At first, she looks a tiny bit hestitant when her daughter asks her to join her in performing, but when she does... You can tell dancing runs in the genes of the family, Doña Guadalupe’s moves steal the show!

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez holding hands with mom Guadalupe in New York

Jennifer dedicates sweet words of love to “the lupinator” as she affectionately refers to her mom: “You made me who I am today... you’re 74 today Mommy. Beautiful as ever, alive as ever and still dancing like a teenager...thank you for loving me the way you do, for everything, for being you, there aren’t enough words, I love you forever.” Aaaawwww!!!