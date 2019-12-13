Michelle Obama opens up about what’s it been like to now have both of her daughters, Malia and Sasha, away at college. In an interview with People, the Becoming author shared how it’s been “emotional” for her sending off her youngest child to school this year.

While on the Today show, Jenna Bush Hager asked Michelle if she shed tears on the day of the official drop off of Sasha at school, to which Michelle said yes.

©@michelleobama Michelle has shared on social media how the way her mother raised her has heavily influenced the way she is raising her two girls

The former First Lady shared that they made it a point to not embarrass her on her big day. “We didn’t want to embarrass her because, y’know, she had roommates,” recalled Michelle.

“It was at the end, after lunch, when we said that final goodbye, when we got into a car me, and Barack, and Malia — who was there with us — and then Sasha drove off on her own, and said that last goodbye, that’s when we were like [mimics crying],” stated Michelle.

