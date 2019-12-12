For Ricky Martin there isn’t anything more important than family, something that his husband Jwan Yosef, agrees with as well. The two have shown fans time and time again how much they both love fatherhood with every photo they share of their children.

On Wednesday, December 11, the La Mordidita singer melted hearts everywhere when he uploaded a picture of his daughter Lucía (who will be celebrating her first birthday very soon). Now, Jwan is the one who has taken to melting our hearts with the latest photo of Lucía and baby Renn, who is almost two months old.

©@jwanyosef Proud papá Jwan shared this heartwarming photo with his two babies

Jwan took to his personal social media page and shared the sweet image of him carrying his two children, Lucía and Renn, with his 600K+ followers.

The trio are standing by the pool, enjoying some time together, with Renn in a dino onesie and Lucía in a striking stripped dress. Jwan captioned the snap, “COMPLETE BLISS [heart emoji] #BabyRenn #BabyLucia #handsfull.”

©@rickymartin Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced the birth of their youngest son, Renn, toward the end of October 2019

This is the second image that the copy shares of their son, who both Ricky, Jwan and their small family welcomed on October 29, 2019. The couple took to their personal pages and announced the arrival of their youngest son, Renn Martin-Yosef. Apart from his sister, Renn also has two older brothers, 11-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino.