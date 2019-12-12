For Ricky Martin there isn’t anything more important than family, something that his husband Jwan Yosef, agrees with as well. The two have shown fans time and time again how much they both love fatherhood with every photo they share of their children.
On Wednesday, December 11, the La Mordidita singer melted hearts everywhere when he uploaded a picture of his daughter Lucía (who will be celebrating her first birthday very soon). Now, Jwan is the one who has taken to melting our hearts with the latest photo of Lucía and baby Renn, who is almost two months old.
Jwan took to his personal social media page and shared the sweet image of him carrying his two children, Lucía and Renn, with his 600K+ followers.
The trio are standing by the pool, enjoying some time together, with Renn in a dino onesie and Lucía in a striking stripped dress. Jwan captioned the snap, “COMPLETE BLISS [heart emoji] #BabyRenn #BabyLucia #handsfull.”
This is the second image that the copy shares of their son, who both Ricky, Jwan and their small family welcomed on October 29, 2019. The couple took to their personal pages and announced the arrival of their youngest son, Renn Martin-Yosef. Apart from his sister, Renn also has two older brothers, 11-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino.
One big family
During the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign dinner in Washington, D.C., in September, Ricky revealed that he would become a father once more. The singer was being honored at the gala with the HRC National Visibility Award for all of his philanthropy work and during his acceptance speech he revealed the wonderful news.
“My family is here. Jwan, I can’t see you, but I love you. My beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, are also here. I love them with all my heart, they are my strength, they inspire me every day, they motivate me to keep doing what I am doing with some incredible kids. You guys are amazing. I love you. Lucía, my baby girl isn’t here with us, she stayed at home with her grandmother, but she is also the light of my life,” the singer shared at the beginning of his speech.
“Also, I have to announce that we are expecting! I love big families,” stated Ricky.
Just one month after sharing the news, Ricky announced on social media the birth of Renn.