Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical In the Heights is hitting the big screen. The innovative, kindred composer has partnered with the director of Crazy Rich Asian Jon M. Chu to bring about the visuals and musical magic from the broadway shows to life. The hand-selected cast includes veteran Hollywood names such as Jimmy Smits, Marc Anthony, Olga Merediz and new breakout stars like Anthony Romas, Melissa Barrera and more. Those are just a few names within the talented Latino-infused cast.

©In The Heights The highly-anticipated film hit theaters during summer 2020

In The Heights story tells a unique tale of a ‘block that is disappearing,’ due to gentrification. It hones in on characters that struggle with issues of love, family, dreaming big, overcoming stereotypes and staying true their Latinx roots.

©In The Heights ‘In The Heights’ 2020 movie poster

Usnavi, played by Romas, brings to life the true hurdles and hustles that many Latinos faced and some still overcome today. Whether you’re from the vibrant streets of Washington Heights or not, this film is a must-watch. See the full trailer below and mark your calendars for The Warner Bros. film set to hit theaters on June 26, 2020.