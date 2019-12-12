Salma Hayek has forged new friendships on the set of her latest movie. The Mexican-American star is currently working on Marvel’s upcoming film The Eternals alongside Oscar winner Angelina Jolie, whom she’s befriended. The Frida actress, 53, took to her social media account on Wednesday, December 11, to share a photo of herself with Angelina, 44, and fellow costar Kumail Nanjiani.

©Salma Hayek Salma Hayek posted a photo with her costars and new friends, Kumail Nanjiani and Angelina Jolie

Alongside the selfie, Salma wrote, “Gosh am I so lucky... I thought I was just going to be working with great actors playing aliens; little did I know, I was going to befriend amazing human beings. Que suertuda soy, pensé que iba estar trabajando con buenísimos actores interpretando extraterrestres, y resultó que también me hice amiga de maravillosos seres humanos. #theeternals #angelinajolie@kumailn.”

Salma, Kumail and Angelina star in the superhero flick, which, per IMDB, centers around a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. The Mexican-born actress expressed her excitement over joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in July writing, “I’m so excited to join the Marvel family as Ajak, the mother of all Eternals. It used to be the father of all Eternals, but girls... this is OUR time!!!!”

©GettyImages Marvel’s The Eternals is expected to hit theaters November 6, 2020

Salma admitted at Comic-Con earlier this year that she feels “honored to be part of a movie which will show people who aren’t represented (on screen).” Like her costar, Angelina is just as excited to be a part of the Marvel project. “I”m going to work 10 times harder, what it means to be part of MCU, to be part of Eternals. We are going to be working very hard. I’m in training,” she said at Comic-Con. Aside from Salma and Angelina, the star-studded cast of the Chloé Zhao directed-film also includes Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, and Don Lee.