Wilmer Valderrama just won the son of the year award. We’re not sure if that’s a thing, but if it were, he’d be at the top! The Venezuelan-American actor surprised his mom with the ultimate gift – a house! What’s more, he purchased a home right next to his. That’s right! They’re neighbors.

The That ‘70s Show alum not only did the greatest for his mamá, but it was also his dream to one day buy her a new home. Now that she’s so close, he’ll probably get to eat all the delicious home-cooked meals. It’s a win-win situation!

Congrats to Wilmer and his momma!