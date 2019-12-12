Awards season is quickly approaching and we’ve got the nominations to prove it! Earlier in the week, the Golden Globes released their nominees and the next round of nominations arrived on Wednesday morning with the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The SAG Awards, which will take place on January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, will honor talent in both movies and television. Leading the pack in the film categories are Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jay Roach’s Bombshell and Martin Scorsese’s Netflix film The Irishman. Latina Powerhouse Jennifer Lopez also scored her first SAG nomination for her role in Hustlers. As for television, fan favorite The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with dominated the nominations.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of nominees...

©Lionsgate nBombshell led the pack of nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Cristina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchman

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood