Awards season is quickly approaching and we’ve got the nominations to prove it! Earlier in the week, the Golden Globes released their nominees and the next round of nominations arrived on Wednesday morning with the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The SAG Awards, which will take place on January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, will honor talent in both movies and television. Leading the pack in the film categories are Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jay Roach’s Bombshell and Martin Scorsese’s Netflix film The Irishman. Latina Powerhouse Jennifer Lopez also scored her first SAG nomination for her role in Hustlers. As for television, fan favorite The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with dominated the nominations.
Keep scrolling to see the full list of nominees...
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Cristina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchman
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood