It’s fair to say that the past 12 months have been full of challenges for Dayanara Torres. The former Miss Universe has been bravely battling skin cancer after being diagnosed at the start of 2019, and as the year draws to a close, she is feeling in a reflective mood about how she’s grown as a person. Marc Anthony’s ex wife shared her thoughts in a new video posted to her social media in which she also showed off her very meaningful Christmas decorations.
“Christmas 2019. A year full of trials and challenges... but they make us stronger,” wrote the mom of two in the caption accompanying the festive clip - which features the Christmas tree Dayanara put up over Thanksgiving with sons Ryan and Cristian and her eldest’s girlfriend Kylie Jane.
Marc Anthony's son Cristian kisses girlfriend as she joins in with Christmas family tradition
In the video, the camera zooms in on the tree, focusing on a series of matching personalized ornaments. The wooden decorations, which are shaped like doves, are inscribed with the names and dates of births of loved ones Dayanara has lost this year - including her beloved abuelita Aida and Univision producer Nelson Ruiz.
“Mayu, Nelson Ruiz, abuelita Aida and Papi ‘Cheo Caoba,’ I’m sure they were all greeted with the best party! They’ll be forever in our hearts,” she wrote.
The video also featured a fan favourite - the family cat Kipper, who makes a dash for the base of the tree at the start of the video.
Dayanara is currently full of gratitude after a special Thanksgiving. Her eldest son Cristian, 18, made the trip back from New York, where he’s currently studying, to the family home in Los Angeles.
Dayonara and 16-year-old Ryan have been missing him terribly since he relocated to the Big Apple - so understanbaly they were both delighted to have him back for the special holiday. “How could I possibly not be thankful for life, my sons, my family, love... Today I go to sleep full of joy with a full house,” wrote the former beauty queen.