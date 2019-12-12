It’s fair to say that the past 12 months have been full of challenges for Dayanara Torres. The former Miss Universe has been bravely battling skin cancer after being diagnosed at the start of 2019, and as the year draws to a close, she is feeling in a reflective mood about how she’s grown as a person. Marc Anthony’s ex wife shared her thoughts in a new video posted to her social media in which she also showed off her very meaningful Christmas decorations.

Loading the player...

“Christmas 2019. A year full of trials and challenges... but they make us stronger,” wrote the mom of two in the caption accompanying the festive clip - which features the Christmas tree Dayanara put up over Thanksgiving with sons Ryan and Cristian and her eldest’s girlfriend Kylie Jane.



In the video, the camera zooms in on the tree, focusing on a series of matching personalized ornaments. The wooden decorations, which are shaped like doves, are inscribed with the names and dates of births of loved ones Dayanara has lost this year - including her beloved abuelita Aida and Univision producer Nelson Ruiz.