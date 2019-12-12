Jennifer Lopez is on a major success streak, landing a Screen Actors Guild nomination for best female actor in a supporting role on Wednesday – bringing her one step closer to the Oscars! And despite her 20 years of career highs, the megastar seems to be overwhelmed with all of her hard work paying off. “Hey guys, I don’t think I’ve ever been nominated for a SAG Award before,” says in the new video she shared with fans on social media. The 50-year-old – who appears to be at the gym in the clip – looks absolutely incredible in a white workout outfit and her signature hoop earrings. “I am so excited and so humbled to be recognized by my fellow actors out there,” she continues while holding back tears, “You know, acting was my first love along with dancing, and I just... I just can believe this is happening.”
The Bronx diva also had very sweet inspirational words for the young talent trying to make it in the tough movie industry: “To all the struggling actors out there, don’t give up, it could happen!,” she said with tears in her eyes. “It’s happening! Thank you so much, I feel like I already won. Thank you, thank you to SAG Awards, I’ll see you guys there!”
This has been without a doubt an excellent year for Jennifer Lopez. Not only she had an amazing success with her It’s My Party tour, a music celebration of her 50th birthday with her fans, but also her incredible acting work in Hustlers being recognized by her colleagues in the industry. She started getting Oscar buzz for her performance as soon as the movie hit screens and she’s been nominated for trophies at the Gotham Awards, Golden Globes, and now by her fellow actors at the Screen Actors Guild.
We’ll have to wait till January 13th when the Academy Award nominees are announced to see if Jennifer also gets a chance to hold the golden figure in her hands. But as things stand so far, it looks like she just might be a winner!