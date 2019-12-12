Jennifer Lopez is on a major success streak, landing a Screen Actors Guild nomination for best female actor in a supporting role on Wednesday – bringing her one step closer to the Oscars! And despite her 20 years of career highs, the megastar seems to be overwhelmed with all of her hard work paying off. “Hey guys, I don’t think I’ve ever been nominated for a SAG Award before,” says in the new video she shared with fans on social media. The 50-year-old – who appears to be at the gym in the clip – looks absolutely incredible in a white workout outfit and her signature hoop earrings. “I am so excited and so humbled to be recognized by my fellow actors out there,” she continues while holding back tears, “You know, acting was my first love along with dancing, and I just... I just can believe this is happening.”

©GettyImages JLo on the set of Hustlers with co-stars Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart

The Bronx diva also had very sweet inspirational words for the young talent trying to make it in the tough movie industry: “To all the struggling actors out there, don’t give up, it could happen!,” she said with tears in her eyes. “It’s happening! Thank you so much, I feel like I already won. Thank you, thank you to SAG Awards, I’ll see you guys there!”