It’s pretty clear that Ricky Martin’s baby daughter Lucia is the queen of the Latin music icon’s household. The Living la Vida Loca singer couldn’t be more proud of his little girl, and just shared a beautiful new photo of his little one, who who was born in December 2018. In the new picture, Lucia looks absolutely adorable in a lion-themed hooded baby towel, looking at the camera with her big blue eyes, and stealing her daddy’s heart. “The owner of my dreams,” wrote the hitmaker alongside the cute snap.

The Puerto Rican star and his husband Jwan Yosef had shared the surprise news of Lucia’s arrival on New Year’s Day via social media: “We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers, me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia,” he wrote at the time as he celebrated the newest member of the family.

©@ricky_martin The lion queen! Baby Lucia was adorable in her jungle-themed hooded towel

The baby girl’s brothers – Ricky’s other children, 11-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, and month-old baby Renn, who joined the clan in October – adore their only sister, but they’re not her only fans! “Is she a real baby or a little doll? She’s too cute!,” wrote one of Ricky’s followers, and “Such a beauty!,” wrote another. But some more famous friends of the singer also chimed in with their love for the sweet little one-year-old. “¡Ay, qué cosita!,” said best pal Eva Longoria, while actors Edgar Ramirez, Paz Vega and Alfonso Bassave surrendered to Lucia’s charms too.