When Yalitza Aparicio auditioned for the role of Cleo in Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, the then-school teacher couldn’t help feeling uneasy at first. However, all doubts quickly went away once she began getting into character. Fast forward and the Oaxaca-born actress not only succeeded in interpreting Cleo but she even went on to make history by becoming the first Indigenous woman and the second Mexican actress to ever be nominated for an Oscar (the first was Salma Hayek). Cue the applause!

Watch the video for an inspiring look at how this young star is breaking barriers.