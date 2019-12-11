Brad Pitt has officially spoken. In an interview with the New York Times, the The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time executive producer addressed all those dating rumors that many have speculated about over the years — namely that he and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston were together again.

Although a Brad and Jen reunion next year is inevitable as they will both be attending the 2020 Golden Globes. They were both nominated for awards: Jen for Best Actress for The Morning Show and Brad for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

©GettyImages Brad and Jennifer were married from June 2000 to October 2005 and still maintain a amicable relationship

As fans of the former couple are getting excited for another encounter between the two to occur, Brad has made it extra clear that he is not seeing anyone that has been linked to him in past.

When asked whether he reads about himself online, the If Beale Street Could Talk executive producer states, “I don’t go out of my way to avoid it; I just don’t seek it out. I don’t know how many women they’ve said I’ve been dating the last two or three years, and none of it’s true...”