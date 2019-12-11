Camilo Echeverry has a lot of feelings about Kanye West’s visit to his church. On Tuesday, December 10, the Colombian musician shared how the No Church in the Wild rapper performed at his church and how he was really sad about it because he missed it.

The Tutu singer was unable to attend the special performance from Kanye due to being very sick for about two weeks.

He had been feeling very under the weather and had “una tos de viejito” (a rough cough). In a post he shared via social media, the singer details how Sunday was the day he was feeling the worst (causing him to stay home to rest).

©@camilomusica Camilo came to fame after his 2006 win on XS Factor

He shared, “Let me share a story [with you]... I’ve been feeling sick for about two weeks with a rough cough... yesterday was the day that I felt the worst.”

The Déjame Quererte Hoy singer continued, “The ending of the story is that KANYE WEST was at my church singing and performing and doing his service... something that I have been dreaming of all my life... and I missed it. You thought the story had a happy ending? Jajaja no. There isn’t one.”