Selena Quintanilla’s sister Suzette reacts to Ally Brooke’s Miss Universe tribute

The Fifth Harmony alum used her vocals à la Selena

Ally Brooke stole the hearts of Selena Quintanilla fans when she performed at the 68th annual Miss Universe pageant on Sunday, December 8th. The former Fifth Harmony band member sang her heart out when she performed Selena’s 1995 hit, Dreaming of You. The late Queen of Tejano’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla gave the San Antonio native her seal of approval and even gave her a sweet shoutout via social media. Suzette shared a couple of short clips in which the 26-year-old is seen giving it her all for Selena.

Ally Brooke honors Selena Quintanilla during Miss Universe©GettyImages
Ally’s tribute to Selena got the seal of approval from Suzette Quintanilla

“Never imagined I would ever ever everrr hear this song sung at a Miss Universe pageant!” she wrote. “Thank you so much for this! Truly honored you chose this song and honored her.” Following her tribute performance, the Low Key singer took to her social media account to also express her excitement from the night before. “Last night was amazing. I was not only able to perform once but twice for @missuniverse. So proud to have honored our beloved Selena in front of the whole world.”

Ally first appeared onstage to open the show with her upbeat new song No Good and later returned to perform a medley of Selena’s iconic songs, including I Could Fall In Love.

Ally Brooke performs at Miss Universe 2019©GettyImages
Ally performed her new single No Goodn

The Mexican-American star spoke to People Chica about her adoration for Selena Quintanilla. “I'm so blessed because in San Antonio, she had her most famous appearances,” she said.

“She gave back a lot to our city,” she added. “We feel very proud to have San Antonio be a part of her legacy.” The performer also mentioned Selena filmed the video for her song “No Me Queda Más” in San Antonio and that she performed at Riverwalk and several other events.

There’s no question Selena’s music touched the hearts of millions of people and her tunes and lyrics will continue to live for generations to come. Long live Selena!

