Ally Brooke stole the hearts of Selena Quintanilla fans when she performed at the 68th annual Miss Universe pageant on Sunday, December 8th. The former Fifth Harmony band member sang her heart out when she performed Selena’s 1995 hit, Dreaming of You. The late Queen of Tejano’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla gave the San Antonio native her seal of approval and even gave her a sweet shoutout via social media. Suzette shared a couple of short clips in which the 26-year-old is seen giving it her all for Selena.

Ally's tribute to Selena got the seal of approval from Suzette Quintanilla

“Never imagined I would ever ever everrr hear this song sung at a Miss Universe pageant!” she wrote. “Thank you so much for this! Truly honored you chose this song and honored her.” Following her tribute performance, the Low Key singer took to her social media account to also express her excitement from the night before. “Last night was amazing. I was not only able to perform once but twice for @missuniverse. So proud to have honored our beloved Selena in front of the whole world.”

Ally first appeared onstage to open the show with her upbeat new song No Good and later returned to perform a medley of Selena’s iconic songs, including I Could Fall In Love.

Ally performed her new single No Good

The Mexican-American star spoke to People Chica about her adoration for Selena Quintanilla. “I'm so blessed because in San Antonio, she had her most famous appearances,” she said.