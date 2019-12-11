“Some like it plaid,” Elsa Pataky wrote on her social media with one of the cutest pictures we have seen of her and the three children she shares with husband Chris Hemsworth. Seven-year-old India and five-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha, all matching their pajamas to her mom’s, help the beautiful Spanish actress to decorate a huge Christmas tree. The little ones look so adorable in their green and blue plaid PJ’s that the Hemsworths’ followers flooded Elsa’s profile with their sweet comments. “What a beautiful picture,” and “So cute, all matching!,” were some of the messages Elsa’s fans shared with the actress.

The 43-year-old beauty is a busy bee these days. Not only she is promoting her new healthy lifestyle book Strong but she is also the face of lingerie brand Women Secrets’ Christmas collection— to which her children’s pajamas belong to. Still, the actress has found the time to dedicate some quality time to her family and share some of the magic not only with her little ones but with her fans.

Elsa also shared a video where we can see Chris Hemsworth’s children in action with mom, this time in summer clothes and t-shirts, in what it could potentially be the first images in their new home in Australia. “It’s different as it's summer season, and you miss the winter Christmas holidays, the snow, the warm clothes… I still find it hard to put the tree up and wear a swimsuit!,” she said in a recent interview while promoting Kismass collection in Madrid.