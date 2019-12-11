Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez are the best example of model parenting and how to be best friends after a divorce. On December 10, the Puerto Rican singer shared a beautiful image of his 11-year-old daughter Emme walking between her parents along with the words: “Nothing but love between us,” followed by a JLo’s tag. In response to Marc’s lovely gesture, the Hustlers’ actress released a picture from the same event of the former husband-and-wife team posing together as proud parents with their little girl. The love was certainly flowing that day, and the former couple’s sentimental mood is understandable when you learn they were reunited to watch Emme perform in her end of year school Christmas show.

©@jlo Emme’s number one fans: dad Marc and mom Jennifer

In the photo, Jennifer looks absolutely stunning with her signature hoop earrings and a striped, flowing gown. The Medicine singer shares a sweet hug with her daughter, who sits on her lap, very cute in a white dress with a tulle skirt and matching tights. Meanwhile dad Marc looks cool as ever in a black shirt, jeans and brown loafers and his signature shades. “So proud of this coconut!,” said the actress on her post - referring to her daughter.

Although Marc and Jennifer divorced back in 2011, they have maintained a warm relationship, showing on many occasions the affection they feel for each other and how the most important thing in their lives are their children. Their joint appearance at in support of daughter Emme at the school Christmas show, was another perfect example of co-parenting. “Advent Angels,” posted the Bronx diva sharing another picture of the young girl, ready to sing, surrounded by her classmates.

©@jlo Emme has inherited her parents’ talents, that girl can sing!

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé, also has an excellent relationship with Marc. They have both been cheering on their children from the sidelines at various school events and family gatherings, and A-Rod even said during an interview on talk show Strahan, Sara and Keke that he would invite ex-partners to their future wedding with Jennifer Lopez: “All inclusive, the more, the merrier.”